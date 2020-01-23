Robert Eugene Boeh, “Bob”, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020 at Diversicare of Council Grove, after complications from a fall at the age of 91.
Bob was born on Jan. 31, 1928 in Atchison. He was the son of Lambert Boeh and Elizabeth Shalz Boeh. Bob’s childhood began in the Wathena area. His family moved to Colby and he graduated as Valedictorian from Colby Junior High School in 1942. Next, he attended Cathedral High School in Wichita for two years. In 1944 at the age of 16 he joined the Merchant Marines for two years with his mother’s consent. In 1947 he graduated from Christian Brothers High School in St. Joe, MO. Briefly he attended Northwest Missouri State and played football. He married Carolyn Morgan on December 27, 1950 in Wichita. They were together for 61 years. Bob was drafted into the United States Army and stationed at Fort Benning, GA from 1950-1952. In 1958 the family moved from Wichita to the farm where Bob lived for 61 years.
Bob was actively involved in the Dwight community. He was a dedicated member of the Dwight American Legion for 62 years. He served as Post Commander of Squadron #289 in 1964 and 1971. He participated in the firing squad for Memorial Day services. He was instrumental in planning the activities for the Dwight Independence Day celebrations and shooting off the fireworks. He coached several youth baseball teams. For many years, he rode the Dwight firetruck through main street dressed as Santa Claus to greet many excited children. Bob established Boeh Water Softeners and RC Angus Farm raising registered Angus cattle. He was honored to be a Grand Marshall in parades at Dwight and White City. In his retirement years he designed Boeh Meadows, a five-hole golf course on his property.
Survivors include four children: Michael Boeh (Kellie) of White City; Barbara Becker (Bernie) of Topeka; Patrick Boeh of Ottawa; and Carol Stilwell (Mark) of White City; eight grandchildren: Preston Boeh, Whitney Dauben (Jarett), Tanner Boeh, Kelby Umbehr (Christine), Dillon Boeh (Celsie), Drew Boeh, Mindy and Cade Stilwell; a step-grandson Jack Becker (Lindsey); eight great-grandchildren: Colt, Molly and Case Dauben, Max, Zelie, Leah, Otto and Greta Umbehr, soon to be born great-granddaughter, and three step great-grandchildren Jackson, Brooklyn and Nolan Becker; two sister-in-laws Doris Morgan and Betty Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, sister Velma Mercer and husband Frank, brothers Donald and Gerald Boeh, and a son-in-law Jack Umbehr.
Visitation and Rosary will be held at 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Junction City. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Dwight American Legion, White City Senior Citizen Center or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.They may be sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
Condolences may be left at www.sawyerchapel.com.
