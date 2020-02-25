Robert (Big Bob)(Taxi) Gibson of Junction City passed away Feb. 18, 2020 at Memorial Health System in Abilene. Memorial will be held March 7 at the Eagles Lodge at 210 E. 10th Junction city. Survived by son Rick Gibson and daughter Angela Gibson.
