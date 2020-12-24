Robert L. Laster, 94, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Valley View Senior Life Center in Junction City, KS. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery with military honors. Mr. Laster will lie in state 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home.
He was born on June 12, 1926, in Louisville, Alabama the son of John Henry and Lee Etta (Coleman) Laster.
Robert served in the United States Army until his retirement. Robert served in World War II, Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He later owned and operated The Paradise Club in Junction City. He was a member of Acacia Masonic Lodge #91 and the Fayum Shrine Temple #209 and the Kaw Valley Consistory #16. He was a member of the American Legion and V.F.W.
On September 21, 1955 he married Richiko Laster, Richiko. She passed away March 13, 2018.
Left to mourn his loss is his daughter Monica Oliva Lacy of Junction City, KS; daughter-in-law Ellen Laster of Columbus, GA; three grandchildren, Angela Harber (John), Adriene Jessee (Aaron) and Robert Laster, III (Chandra); ten great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Richiko Laster, son, Robert Laster, Jr. and brothers and sisters.
