After winning the battle with Liver Cancer Rodney L. Christenson, 59, of Junction City, passed away at his home surrounded by family, on Feb. 18, 2020 in Junction City.
Rodney was born May 18,1960 the only child of Willard and Phyllis (Mock) Christenson in Junction City. He attended JCHS and graduated in 1978. After graduation he went to work for Geary County public works. Where he worked for 42 years. He Loved running the oil truck in the summer and HATED pushing snow in the winter. He accepted Christ as his Savior in 1976. He and Vicki are members of the Junction City Baptist church.
He married Vicki (Whaley) Christenson in April 2001. Throughout his life he has had a love for his friends, cats, nice cars , racing, and motorcycles! Rodney loved his family, Church, Church family and his Pastor Adam Langston and family, but his Greatest love were his Grandkids!
He is survived by his wife Vicki of the home, his father Willard Christenson; Step-sons, Dustin Prather (Kambria), Nick Prather, Corey Prather (Jamie); Grandson’s Jaxson, Owen, Taven, Cayden, & Granddaughter Ronni, Uncle Jimmy Christenson all of Junction City. His Father in law Charles Whaley of Arkansas City, brothers in law Gary Whaley (Janet), Scott Whaley (Lori) nephews Zach and Aaron Whaley & niece Madisyn Whaley. Aunts, Uncles and cousins. And so many friends!
He was preceded in death by his Mother, Phyllis Christenson and Mother in law, Bernice Whaley.
A celebration of life will be held at Junction City Baptist Church, 908 S. Madison, Junction City, KS on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Adam Langston officiating. Cremation will follow the services with inurnment at Highland Cemetery in Junction City, at a later date. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
