Ronald L. Rairden, 64, of Junction City, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Geary Community Hospital. Ron was born March 21, 1956 in Leavenworth, the son of Henry Lee and Shirley A. (Werner) Rairden. The family moved to Junction City, and later to Clyde, where Ron graduated from high school.
Ron went through restaurant management training with the McDonald’s Corp., and later managed the McDonald’s Restaurant on Sixth Street in Junction City for many years. He later joined the Denny’s Restaurant Corp. and managed the Denny’s in Junction City for 12 years.
Ron married Joan Potter on March 23, 1974 in Clyde. Joan survives of the home.
Survivors include: Joan, Junction City; 2 sons, Ronny Rairden and Arthur Rairden, both of Junction City; a daughter, Rachel Kinsland and her husband Travis, Junction City; 4 sisters, Penny Baustian, Cheryl Foxx, both of Leavenworth, Sheila O’Neill, and Dee Willyard, both of Winchester; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great granddaughters. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, William S. Rairden.
It was Ron’s wish to be cremated and that there be no services.
Johnson Funeral Home assisting the family with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.