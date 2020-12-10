Rose Mary Roesler died December 8, 2020, at Valley View Senior Life at age 90.
She was born to Harry J. Gfeller and Alice I. (Keller) Gfeller at Junction City Hospital. She shared her birth date of May 1, 1930, with her identical twin Donna Lee (Gfeller) Karns.
She grew up on a farm in northeast Dickinson Country, attending Fragrant Hill country grade school in the Upland community. She graduated from Dickinson County Community High School at Chapman in 1948.
All her life she was known as Rose Mary or Rosemary, though a few called her Rose. Only Dr. Brethour called her Rosie!
After high school, she worked as a secretary for the Rohrer-Killian Insurance Company in Junction City, until the time of her marriage to Otto R. (Buddy) Roesler on June 1, 1952. They met through church fellowship.
After their honeymoon to Yellowstone National Park, Otto and Rose Mary settled on the Roesler family homestead on Thomas Creek in southern Geary County. There they operated a Grade A dairy farm until they retired to Junction City in 1991.
Otto and Rose Mary raised three children on their farm, and the family was very actively involved in the Clarks Creek 4-H Club. Theirs was a Host Farm for the Governor’s Farm Tour in 1986. In 2006, Otto and Rose Mary received recognition as the Geary County Extension Service “Family of the Year”.
Rose Mary served many years on the Geary County Extension Homemakers Council, and had been a member of the Clarks Creek Extension Education Unit for 67 years. She was a skilled cook, and often exchanged recipes with her fellow members. She eagerly enjoyed serving new dishes, which her family enjoyed as well. She and Otto participated for many years in the regular “card parties” at Tri-Valley School. Ten-point draw pitch was a family tradition.
Upon retirement, Otto and Rose Mary traveled extensively. They enjoyed bus tours to many parts of the USA, making up for all the years that vacations were incompatible with the life of dairy farmers. In recent years, Rose Mary continued to enjoy a small backyard garden, watching Royals baseball, and visits from grandchildren and great grandchildren. And, until recently, she was sharp as a tack at chicken-foot dominoes!
Rose Mary and Otto were married at Zion United Church of Christ, and remained active members for life. She was a Sunday School teacher and a long-time member of Women’s Guild.
Rose Mary was the last of her generation. She is predeceased by her parents Harry and Alice, her husband Otto, her twin sister Donna, and all of her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She is survived by three children: Harold W. (Kathy) Roesler of Rose Hill KS, Karen E. (Mike) Malec of Junction City, and Keith R. (Christina) Roesler of Urbandale IA. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A service for inurnment next to her husband will be scheduled in Highland Cemetery at a later time. Memorials may be given to Zion United Church of Christ (1811 McFarland Rd, Junction City KS 66441) or the Geary County 4-H Foundation (PO Box 28, Junction City KS 66441).
