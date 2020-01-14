Roy G. (Bob) More, 84, of Junction City, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. He was the former owner of the More Sand and Gravel Company in Junction City.
Roy was born in Junction City, on Sept. 18, 1935, to Roy Charles and Margaret Pierce (Gillett) More. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1958 and was Honorably Discharged. Roy was a member of the Flint Hill Flyers, Antique Aircraft Association, Midway Car Club, life time member of the Geary Historical Society, National biplane Association, and the Antique Motorcycle club. He loved to drive his antique cars, go skiing, sledding, water skiing, Para-Sailing, and other outdoor activities.
Roy is survived by his common-law spouse, Paula Vining, for over 35 yrs; 2 stepdaughters, Debra L. Vining (Matt Lucero), of Junction City and Kristin Vining of Tennessee; his stepson, John W. Vining, of Junction City, and nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Kirt More; sisters Marilyn Smith and Joan Gorman, along with his brother Keith More.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Junction City on Jan. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. Military Honors graveside will be at the Highland Cemetery in Junction City following the service.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that any donations be directed to First United Methodist Church, Junction City or the Geary County Historical Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation, Manhattan.
