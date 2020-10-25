Sarah Olmstead passed away after an eight-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her four children, Alexandra, Benjamin, Zachary and Abigail. She is the daughter of Chuck and Pat Olmstead; granddaughter of Maxine Stewart; niece of Rebecca Olmstead and Deb Nutch. She touched more lives than it is possible to count. Her life began on July 10, 1980, at Geary County Hospital in Junction City, Kansas, and ended after a peaceful night on October 3, 2020, at Harry Hynes Hospice in Wichita, Kansas. Sarah graduated from Junction City Senior High School and Wichita State University. Later in life she worked as a real estate agent, substitute teacher, and City Arts instructor in Wichita. In her free time, she was an author, artist, activist and a hell of a good mother. Per her request, her remains will be scattered at a future date.
