Scott A. McKenna, 45, was born November 10, 1973, in Junction City, Kansas to Art and Beverly McKenna. He died October 30, 2019 of a sudden heart attack. A graveside inurnment service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Highland Cemetery, Junction City, KS with Pastor Karol Brecheisen officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the American Heart Association.
Scott attended Junction City High School, and was an All-State in Football and Wrestling. He graduated from high school in 1992. He attended Pittsburg State University, in Kansas, and received a degree in automotive Technology. At college, he was a proud member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. After graduation, Scott Worked for the Lexus Motor Division, during that time, he became a ski instructor for Angel Fire in New Mexico.
When he moved back to Kansas, he worked for Wynn’s Service Contract Division. In 2010, he became the manager of Mr. G’s Liquor Store and McKenna’s Wine and Spirits.
He is survived by his father Art McKenna; brother, Todd McKenna; life partner, Grace Blaine; many fraternity brothers, friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother Beverly.
His Uncle Stephen McKenna passed away on March 2, 2020.
