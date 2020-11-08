SFC (RET) Lorenzo James Small Sr., 89, of Junction City, KS passed away November 1, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30am Monday, November 09, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home at 203 N. Washington St. in Junction City, Kansas, with In State time prior to service at 10am and burial will follow services at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at 5181 Wildcat Creek Rd., Manhattan, KS.
Masks and social distancing practices will be in place.
Lorenzo was born on November 29, 1930, in Alton, Illinois to Joseph J. and Allyzue (Chambers) Small. He joined the United States Army on December 16, 1949 and proudly served for over 24 years. He served in many duty stations both domestic and abroad. Lorenzo’s military awards include but are not limited to the National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, and 3 Overseas Bars.
Lorenzo married Creola Bernice Mann on April 25, 1959 in Alton, Illinois. After his honorable retirement at Fort Riley, Kansas, he and his family made Junction City, Kansas, their home.
Lorenzo was never idle. He had many interests and talents and enjoyed staying busy. After his military retirement, he worked for Sears and attended training and worked as an HVAC technician and retired a second time. He also sought higher education and completed 2 years of college. This was not the only learning he did. He taught himself how to read Braille and was constantly seeking knowledge. Lorenzo had an inventive mind and was always tinkering and fixing things. If something was broken he would fix it. He modified and improved things in the home. He was a magnificent cook. He especially liked BBQ. Lorenzo was also a musician and singer. He played many instruments to include the guitar, the organ, the saxophone and others. Lorenzo was known for his positive attitude and strong character. Above all, he was a loving husband, caring father, adoring grandfather and great-grandfather, and loyal friend.
Lorenzo is survived by his loving family: a son, Lorenzo James Small, Jr. and his wife Rose, Alton, Illinois; 3 daughters, Juanita Garcia, Junction City, Teresa Palmer, Atlanta, Georgia, and Vera Small of Springfield, Illinois. He is also survived by Creola’s children whom he lovingly raised; Minnie Robinson of Atlanta, Georgia and John Walker, Jr. and his wife Audrey, also of Atlanta. Lorenzo had 6 grandchildren, Lorenzo James III, Tony Garcia, Dayton S. Hyatt, Erica James, Samira Hubbard, Tara Washpun; many great grandchildren, and a host of loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a twin brother Alonzo, and a son-in-law, Wilfredo Garcia-Sanchez.
