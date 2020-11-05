SFC (RET) Lorenzo James Small, 89, Junction City, KS passed November 1, 2020.
Services are 11:30am Monday, November 09, 2020, Johnson Funeral Home, 203 N. Washington St., Junction City, Kansas, with In State time at 10am and burial at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan, KS after services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.