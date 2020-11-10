SFC (RET) Major Lee Smith Jr., 79, of Milford, KS, passed away on November 5, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 am, Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 218 N. Washington St., Junction City, KS. Fr. Gnanaskekar Kulandai will officiate. The rosary will be held 10:30 a.m until 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Major was born on February 13, 1941, in Lumpkin, Georgia to Major and Eldora (Tomplin) Smith. After graduating high school, he entered into service in the United States Army. He served for over 20 years and lived in many duty stations both domestic and abroad. He earned many awards and decoration that include but are not limited to: the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/ 1 Silver and 1 Bronze Star, Army Service Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm, Overseas Service Ribbon “5”, NCO Professional Development Ribbon “2”, Army Achievement Medal, and Good Conduct Medal (6th AWD).
On December 19, 1970, he married Congetta K. “Kathy” LaRosa in Jeffersonville, Indiana. After Major’s retirement from the Army at Fort Riley, Kansas, he and his family called Milford, Kansas their home.
Major is survived by his loving family: wife, Kathy of Milford, KS; his five children Martha (Chris) Snyder of Dothan, AL, Mary Brantley of Junction City, KS, Michael L. Smith of Bossier City, LA, Margaret L. Torres of Junction City, KS, and Marcus L. (Kelsey) Smith of Wichita Falls, TX; his siblings, Eddie B., Georgia, Ethel, Loretta, Linda; many grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings Sue, Mattie, and John.
*** To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Major, please click visit www.johnsonjc.com.***
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.