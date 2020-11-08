SFC (RET) Major Lee Smith, 79, Milford, KS, passed November 5, 2020
Funeral services will be Friday, November 13, 2020, 11:00 am, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Junction City, Fr. Gnanaskekar Kulandai officiating. Rosary is 30 minutes before service. Burial will follow services.
*** For condolences visit “www.JohnsonJC.com.***
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.