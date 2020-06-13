Sherry Andres, age 90, of Manhattan, died on June 2, 2020 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.
She was born on Lower McDowell Creek Road in Geary County, the daughter of Roscoe and Velma (Newsome) Matthews.
On Jan. 16, 1949 she was united in marriage to Raymond Andres.
Sherry was a homemaker and later went to work at Duckwalls, McCall Pattern Company, and also worked at the office for Dr. Wertin at the Alternative Healthcare Chiropractic.
In the early 1980’s she opened Grandma’s Trunk Thrift Shop, with her sister Carol. It was a job she truly loved. She liked nothing better than sorting through stuff, cleaning it up, and getting it ready to be sold. Sherry loved visiting and taking care of all her customers. She was involved with the business for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter Susan Kay, her husband Raymond Andres, her daughter Melody (Judith) Boltz and her brother Wesley Matthews.
Survivors include her sister Carol Howard, brother Roger Matthews and his wife Mary, her son Roger Ray Andres; granddaughter Konii Thomas and her husband John, and grandson, Stephen Dalman and his wife Jessica. Also, her five great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 9 until 11 Saturday June 20, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday June 20, 2020 at the Alta Vista Cemetery in Alta Vista, Kansas, with the Pastor Melanie Nord officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested the Shepherd’s Crossing. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.