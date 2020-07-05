Shirley A. Steppe, 86, Overland Park, died July 2, 2020. Visitation 4-5 p.m. July 6 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa. Graveside Service 11 a.m. July 7, Ashland Cemetery, Manhattan.
