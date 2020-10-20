Shirley Ann Carroll, age 74, of Clarence, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Hunnewell, MO.
She was born to Gerald William Parrick and Anna Marie (Keating) Parrick Hartman on December 27, 1945 in Junction City, KS.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Marie Carroll of Clarence, MO; one granddaughter, Renee Ann Marie Barnes (Richard) of Clarence, MO; one great-granddaughter, Anna Victoreen Carroll; Justin Moravec- she loved like a grandson; one brother, Jerry Parrick of Manhattan, KS; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Kathy Robinett, and step-father, James Albert Hartman.
Shirley attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Clarence, MO, but was raised in St. Xavier’s Catholic Church in Junction City, KS. She operated a day care for many years and enjoyed those children as if they were her own. Shirley loved to cross stitch, crochet, and make quilts. She made many homemade gifts for others. Shirley enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was the best mother a daughter could ask for.
Memorials can be made to the family for funeral expenses.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Clarence, MO. A Rosary service will begin at 12:15pm with a visitation to follow until the time of service.
Arrangements by Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home, Shelbina, MO.
