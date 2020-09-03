Shirley Ann Hettinger was born October 4, 1941 to Walter and Delema Hocker in Bogue, Kansas. She departed this life August 30, 2020 at the age of 78 years, 10 months and 26 days.
She graduated from Courtland High School in Courtland, Kansas. On April 8, 1961 Shirley Ann Hocker and Donald Dean Hettinger were united in marriage. From this union were born two children, Sheila and Kevin. They enjoyed fifty-three years together before his passing in 2014.
She enjoyed playing golf, fishing, playing bridge and traveling. Her true enjoyment in life came from spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two children, Sheila Schroeder and husband Rod of Bristow, Oklahoma and Kevin Hettinger and wife Cindy of Taft, Texas; one sister, Nancy Travis of Concordia, Kansas; grandchildren, Brady Schroeder and Ashley, Jerad Schroeder, Kayla Delmas and Grant, Laina Schroeder, Mike Brown and Samantha, Matthew Hettinger and Brandy, Brandie Hettinger and Mike, Miranda Hettinger and Carlos; great grandchildren, Debra, Hailey, Lacey, Savannah, Stanley, Braiden, Melanie, Jason, Kylee and Matthew. She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, Delema, father, Walter, stepfather, Leonard Erickson and one brother, Walter Hocker.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hutchins Maples Matherly Funeral Home, 119 N. Chestnut, Bristow, Oklahoma. Condolences can be left at www.hutchinsmaplesfuneralhome.com
