Shirley (Elmore) Burk, 92, of Junction City, died February 12, 2020 at Geary Community Hospital. Shirley was born March 12, 1927 in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of Stephen and Esther (Settgast) Elmore.
Shirley attended all of her schooling in Junction City. She was a homemaker.
On Dec. 10, 1944, Shirley married Frank Kovach at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Junction City. They were later divorced. She later married Russell I. Burk on Sept. 21, 1964 in Weiser, Idaho. Russell died Nov. 25, 1991.
She lived with her family in Portland, Oregon for 30 years, then retired and moved back to Junction City.
Survivors include a daughter, Carolyn Larsen, Vancouver, Washington; a son, Michael Kovach, Seward, Alaska; 2 brothers, DeWane Elmore, Zephyrhills, Florida, and Allen Elmore, Junction City; a sister, Donna Alter, Junction City; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dale Kovach; 3 brothers, Harvey Elmore, James Elmore, and Jack Elmore; and a sister, Arlene Bennett.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, Junction City. Memorial contributions may be given in Shirley’s name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202.
Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
