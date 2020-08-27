Stephen S. “Steve” McKenna, 76, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Wakefield Rehabilitation Center. Cremation has taken place. A graveside inurnment service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Karol Brecheisen officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the American Heart Association.
Steve was born September 27, 1943 in Junction City, KS the son of Arthur and Katherine (Smiley) McKenna, Sr.
Steve graduated from Junction City High School with the class of 1960. He graduated from Emporia State Teacher’s College with a degree in printing. After graduation, he worked for Seaton Communications in Manhattan, KS. He later went to work for McKenna Pontiac Buick in Junction City as the vice president of the family business until the business closed in 1990.
Survivors include one brother, Arthur McKenna, Jr.and one nephew Todd McKenna both of Shawnee, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew Scott McKenna.
