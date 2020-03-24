Stephen Waters IV, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Junction City. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. with funeral services following at 11 a.m. All services will be held at Church of Deliverance: 1516 N. Jefferson St. (Junction City). Please visit Mr. Waters’ celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
