Steven Fitzgerald Hammond, 24, of Junction City, KS, passed away on July 20, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
A Memorial Celebration of Life is scheduled for Monday July 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the New Church of the Living God, 1315 W. Ash St., Junction City, KS, with Bishop James Johnson Officiating.
Steven was born on June 5, 1996, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He grew up in Junction City, Kansas, where he attended schools in the USD 475. He graduated from Junction City High School in the class of 2014.
Steven was a kind, loving and gentle soul. He loved to see and make people happy. He would tell jokes to make you laugh and then challenge you in deep debate to make you think. Think about the happiness of life.
GODBODY is who he was and his GODBODY spirit will always be with us.
Steven is survived by his loving family: his mother Stacy Brown Graham of Junction City, KS; his father Willie Brown of Junction City, KS; his siblings Nizha Phillips, Marcus Walker, Donea Brown and Dominique Brown all of Junction City, KS; and a host of loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his biological father, Steven Fitzgerald Walker and his grandmother Venetta Ellis whom Steven will rest beside.
