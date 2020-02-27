Susan Ann Picard, 87, of Junction City, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at her home.
Cremation is planned with a private service at a later date.
Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Updated: February 27, 2020 @ 10:03 am
