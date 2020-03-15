Terry L. Reed, 67, of Junction City, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Geary Community Hospital. Terry was born Jan. 20, 1953 in Cushing, Oklahoma, the son of Merel W. & Mary Jane (Porter) Reed.
Terry graduated from Perkins (Oklahoma) High School. He entered the U. S. Army shortly after graduation from high school, and served in the military a total of 20 years. He later worked as a civilian employ Heavy Equipment Inspector on Ft. Riley.
He was a member of the Earl C. Gormley, Post #46 of the American Legion, Junction City; and the Junction City Chapter of NARFE.
Terry married Mary Sterling on March 30, 1996 in Junction City. Mary survives. Other survivors include: a daughter, Lisa Johnson and her husband Tony, Manhattan; 3 step-daughters, Jennifer Sterling, Junction City, Kathy Sterling and life partner Nick Mattingly, Manhattan, and Laura Hoadley and her husband Evan, Olathe; a brother, Wayne Reed, Cushing, Oklahoma; 2 sisters, Carol Stephens, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Lois Swart, of Texas; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great grandson. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant sister, Mary Jane Reed.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Junction City. The family will greet friends on Monday, March 16, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Terry’s name to the Geary County Historical Society, 530 N. Adams St., Junction City, KS 66441; OR American Stroke Association, National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas, 75231.
