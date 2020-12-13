Terry Lynn Robbins, 67, of Junction City, KS, passed away on November 30, 2020.
A graveside memorial service will be held December 18, 2020, 1pm at Highland Cemetery, 703 W. Ash St., Junction City, KS 66441.
She was born on June 11, 1953, in Belvedere Gardens, California. After she graduated high school, she met Rayc C. Robbins Jr. and together they moved to Alabama were they married. They ultimately settled in Junction City, KS.
Terry worked for many years as a team member and store manager at Subway on 6th Street in Junction City.
She is survived by her loving family: her son, Lloyd Robbins of Junction City, KS; two nieces, Julie Fry of Virginia Beach, VA, and Deana Childress of IA; nephew, James Childress, Jr. of Fresno, CA; brother-in-law, James Robbins of CT; and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her mother Lillian Slate, her husband; her daughter, Lillian Robbins; and two brothers, James Childress, Sr. and Victor Childress.
