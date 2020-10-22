Theresa M. Purnell, 50, of Junction City, KS, departed this earth on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Second Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Eric Malone officiating. Burial will follow the service at Highland Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday 5-7 p.m. October 23, 2020, at the Second Missionary Baptist Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation.
Theresa was born December 11, 1969, near Shirley, MA at U.S. Army Hospital at Ft. Devens, MA the daughter of George T. and Shirley (Weeden) Lyles, Jr.
Theresa was baptized on July 13, 2008, by the Reverend Dr. Leonard F. Gray and was an active member of the Second Missionary Baptist Church.
Theresa graduated from Junction City High School with the class of 1989. She also graduated from the Manhattan Area Technical College. She worked twelve years at the Alco Department Store and was a twenty two year employee at Geary Community Hospital. Theresa was also a member of the Eastern Star in Manhattan, KS.
Those left to mourn the loss and cherish her memories are her husband Redo Purnell, Sr. of Junction City, KS; one daughter, Janika S. Lyles of Junction City, KS; her parents, George and Shirley Lyles; two brothers, Anthony Lyles (Becky) and Gary Lyles (Norma) both of Pittsburg, PA; four sisters, Joyce, Torrie, Terri and Debra; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
