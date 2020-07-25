Thomas A. York, Capt. Ret. USN, 84, passed away Friday, July 10, at Walter Reed Hospital, Gloucester, Virginia. Capt. York joined the Navy in 1960 and retired in 1990. He and his wife Lucille made their home in Kilmarnock, Virginia.
Tom York was born and attended schools in Junction City, KS, graduating in 1954. He attended Emporia State Teachers College from 1954 to 1956. Kansas State University from 1956-1960. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille, and his parents Ethel (White) and Tom York. He is survived by a brother John B. York of Junction City and a brother-in-law Charles Crain of Kansas City.
Capt. York was very active in the community of Kilmarnock, participating in the Democratic central committee. He also lectured at the school in Kilmarnock .
He and his wife Lucille after retirement traveled extensively throughout the world including taking the entire Trans Siberian Railway trip from Moscow to Beijing of which Tom published the account of the trip. The trip is approximately 5000 miles and covers 8 time zones.
In his youth Captain Horatio Hornblower of literary fictional fame, was Tom’s hero and was the inspiration for Toms Navy career. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery. A visitation was p.m. Monday, July 20 at the Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.
