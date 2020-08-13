Tina Louise Bennett, 52, of Junction City was found deceased on June 26, 2020.
Cremation has already taken place. The family is planning to have a celebration of life at a later date.
Tina was born May 19, 1968 to Raymond and Dorothy Bennett of Junction City. She grew up in Junction City and attended Saint Francis Xavier School. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier High School in 1986.
Tina enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Tina worked for the USD 475 School District Central Kitchen as a cook and server. She served meals at several of the school buildings. She enjoyed seeing and talking to the students and staff members.
Tina is survived by her loving family: her father, Raymond Bennett; her sister, Amy Potter (Troy Geike); her children, Kyle Twiggs (Kim), Sean Twiggs, Rita Curry (Eric); her grandchildren, Kaydence, Haylee, Tyler, Alijah, Aubryee’Ann, Aaron, Jake, Connor O., Alexis, Charlotte, Luna; her nieces and nephews, Dillon, Alyssa, Travis, Briana, Jarod, Connor B., and Harper.
She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Lee Bennett and her mother, Dorothy Marie Bennett.
Tina will always be loved and missed by her family and friends.
