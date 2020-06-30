A Private Funeral Service for Tina Renee Johnson, 56 of Junction City, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at New Church of The Living God, 1315 W. Ash St. in Junction City. Bishop James E. Johnson will officiate and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery of Junction City. Ms. Tina R. Johnson transitioned June 23, 2020, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
Ms. Tina Renee Johnson was born Dec. 15, 1963 in Junction City, Kansas. She was the daughter of Ruth Fayejean Hammond and Charles Milton Johnson. She graduated from Junction City High School as Senior Class President in 1982.
As a lifelong resident of Junction City, Tina worked in customer services for most of her career. She then became a caregiver for her mother until she passed away in 2000. Tina returned to the work force and worked as Assistant Manager at Taco Bell, for a while, then went to work at the Geary Community Hospital. After leaving the hospital, she became the Manager at the Food Pantry until she became sick. Tina was a member of New Church of the Living God where she participated with the Children’s Church Ministry, Housekeeping Ministry, Hospitality Ministry and the Care Ministry.
Survivors include one son, Charles T. Johnson of Junction City; two sisters, Theresa Rose (Marcus) of Junction City, Tonette Hammond of Junction City, and her brother Roger William “Tim” Hammond Sr. (Loraine) of Junction City. Other Survivors include four nephews, Joshua and wife Erica Rose, Justin Rose, Julian and his wife Jessica Rose, and Roger Jr. and wife Barbara Hammond and one niece Jasmine Hammond. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Fayejean Hammond, her father, Charles Milton Johnson, and her brother Tyrone M. Hammond.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Rose, Justin Rose, Julian Rose, Roger Hammond Jr, Anthony Waldo, and Brian Whisenhunt.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Johnson Funeral Home,
203 N. Washington St., Junction City, KS. A Celebration of Life service will be held at New Church of The Living God. Wednesday July 1, 2020. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery in Junction City.
Floral arrangements can be sent to Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City. Memorials can be sent to the Tina Johnson Memorial Fund, via Go Fund Me, and $MemorialFundTinaJ via CashApp.
