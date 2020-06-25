Tony L. Upshaw, 67, of Junction City died June 22, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi. Cremation will take place and Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Timber Creek Cemetery, Wakefield. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Cancer Research Fund, Kansas State University Foundation, P.O. Box 9200, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201-1800.
Tony was born April 24, 1953 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France to Lewis and Martha (West) Upshaw.
He married D’Anna (Dee) R. Myers on May 3, 1975 she survives of the home.
Starting at a young age, Tony was instilled with hard work ethics. He spent his lifetime in construction and always sacrificed long hours away from his family. He loved boating, fishing, his Harley Davidson and kicking back with a cold one. He also enjoyed listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd while tinkering in his garage and had an eye for woodworking and home projects. He was proud of his two daughters who serve in the United States Air Force and enjoyed when his grandkids would visit, which brought a big smile to his face.
Tony is also survived by his mother Martha of Junction City; his daughters, Kelcey D. Upshaw of Fort Leonard Wood, MO and Kari A. (Nelson “June”) Torres, two grandchildren, Tianna Torres and Elijah Torres all of Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD; his sister, Candice (Bryan) Vallieres of Nashua, NH and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Lewis Upshaw; one sister, Sheila Wolverton and a niece, Elena Allen.
