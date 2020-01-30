Verleen J. Byrn, 90, of Junction City, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Geary Community Hospital. Verleen was born Oct. 19, 1929 in Junction City, the daughter of Harley and Alice (Shirk) Sexton. She grew up in Junction City and graduated from Junction City High School in the Class of 1947.
She was a homemaker, but later worked for 29 years at the George Smith Library. She was very involved with making the transition to the Dorothy Bramlage Library, even serving as Interim Librarian for a time. She retired in 1993.
Verleen was an active member of the First Christian Church, where she served on various committees. She was a member of the Lady’s Circle of the church, as well as singing in the church choir.
One of the highlights of her life was a trip the Holy Lands given to her on her 50th Birthday by her daughters. She visited several countries and experienced The Passion Play in Oberammergau.
The real joys in her life was spending time with family and loved ones visiting, playing cards, reading, or singing.
She volunteered in the Gift Shop at the Geary Community Hospital and with the Geary County Historical Society.
Verleen married Earl Hayter on June 7, 1947. They were later divorced. Verleen later married John B. Byrn on Oct. 23, 1970. John preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1973.
Survivors include 4 daughters, Linda McGaw, Junction City, Marsha Canaday and her husband Tom, Olathe, Cindy Huizingh and her husband Jim, South Jordan, Utah, and Sheila Kelly and her husband Ron, Olathe; a sister, Marilynn Bielefeld and her husband Don, Junction City; a long-time friend and companion, Paul Hood, Manhattan; 9 grandchildren, Jamie Weems, Tara Ruff, Brandon Huizingh, Tim Canaday, Kimberly Plott, Andre’ Kelly, John Huizingh, Amber Miller, and Aaron Kelly; 3 step grandchildren, Randie McGaw, Patrick McGaw, and Nichole McGaw; 16 great grandchildren; and 3 step great grandchildren.
Verleen was preceded in death by John B. Byrn, and a great granddaughter, Tressa Canaday.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the First Christian Church with Pastor Ronnie Roberts presiding. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. The family will greet friends 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Thursday evening, Jan. 30, 2020 at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given in Verleen’s name to the First Christian Church, 1429 St. Mary’s Rd., Junction City, Kansas 66441.
