Vivian Elizabeth Eidson, 97, of Wakefield, formerly of Junction City, passed away on March 8, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting with arrangements.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday March 13, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Highland Cemetery, 703 W. Ash St., Junction City.
Vivian was born in her family home on Dec. 11, 1922, in Junction City, to Marvin and Elizabeth (Vetsch) Deitrick. She attended primary and secondary school in Junction City. High school was held at the high school building at the Sixth and Adams Street site where Vivian attended until she left to begin work to help support her family. She went to work as a waitress at the Sanitary Lunch (Diner) with a coworker who would become her future sister-in-law, Bernadine Jean Chadima-Deitrick. Vivian and Bernadine had gone to the skating rink one weekend in the evening where she met a young soldier, Clyde Spurgeon Eidson, Jr. Clyde had recently returned from service in the Navy during WWII. At the suggestion of his father, who was a cavalryman stationed at Fort Riley, Clyde had joined the cavalry also, serving another two years at Fort Riley until the cavalry disbanded and became the mechanized infantry.
Clyde and Vivian married on June 1, 1950, in Junction City. Shortly after their marriage, due to his military obligation, they received transfer orders for Europe. They resided in Bamberg, Germany for four years at which time their daughter Patricia was born. Their next duty station placed them at Bordeaux, France. After three years in France, they received orders to return to the U.S. Only days after their arrival, their son Clyde was born at Fort Bliss at El Paso, Texas. They ultimately returned to Junction City where they called home.
Vivian had many interests and hobbies such as gardening, cooking and playing BINGO at the local VFW, American Legion, and Fraternal Order of The Eagles. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Junction City where she was baptized. Vivian worked as a waitress at The Circle Restaurant, the Ramada Inn restaurant and the Junction City Livestock Sales restaurant until her retirement.
Vivian is survived by her loving family: her daughter, Patricia Ann Hasty of Junction City; her son, Clyde McHan Eidson and wife Alba Miriam of Lawrence; her two grandsons, Thomas Frye of Indianapolis, IN and Adam Eidson of Topeka; four granddaughters, Patricia Frye of Indianapolis, IN, Collette Frye of Indianapolis, IN, Leah Eidson of Douglassville, PA, and Rachel Eidson of Douglassville, PA; two siblings, Delphine Ney of Indianapolis, IN and Gary Deitrick of Junction City; four great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, and her nine other siblings.
She enriched the lives of all that knew her and will be greatly missed.
