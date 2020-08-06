William Carter, 83, Junction City, KS, passed Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Viewing is August 6, 2020, Johnson Funeral Home, 203 N. Washington St., Junction City, KS 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Graveside service next day, Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan, KS 66503, 1:00pm.
For condolences visit “www.JohnsonJC.com”.
