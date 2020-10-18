William Henry “Bill” Kausler, 81, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Geary Community Hospital. A graveside service will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Highland Cemetery. Pastor Dennis Ulrey and Pastor Adam Langston will officiate. No visitation or calling hours at the funeral home are planned. Memorial donations are suggested to be given to the JC Baptist Church or to the organization of the donor’s choice.
Bill was born June 17, 1939, in Festus, MO, the son of Lilburn Norval and Elva Frances (Payne) Kausler.
Bill married Alberteen Suiter July 10, 1957 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City, KS. She passed away July 8, 2003. On September 15, 2006, he married Mildred Umscheid in Manhattan, KS. Mildred survives of the home in Junction City.
Bill and Alberteen had three children. One son, Billy Kausler (Tina) of Junction City, KS; two daughters, Natalie Fleming (Jon) of Junction City, KS and Penny Rice (Kevin) of Topeka, KS.
Other survivors include two step daughters, Sharon Sorbello of Las Vegas, NV and Eileen Sommerville of Olympia, WA; one brother, Jerry Kausler (Shirley) of Memphis, TN; six grandchildren, Crystal Kausler, Melissa Broyles, Matthew Fessman (Michelle), Amber Cook (Ray), Samantha Kramer (Josh) and Megan Wood (Devon); fifteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Pete Kausler and four sisters, Faye Russell, Norma Primo, Charlotte Kausler and Sue Boyd.
Bill worked as a civil servant in finance at Fort Riley for many years. Bill and Mildred enjoyed traveling the United States and sight seeing for fourteen years. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors and working in his yard. He was a member of the JC Baptist Church. A highlight for Bill was knowing all of his grandchildren accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
