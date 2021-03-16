Phyllis Ann (Brown) Baker

Phyllis Ann Baker, 83, of Copperas Cove, passed away on March 12, 2021, in Temple, Texas.
Funeral Services will be at 12 Noon on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Viss Family Funeral Home with burial following at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.
Phyllis was born November 4, 1937, in Marion, IL to the late Herbert and Sible Buckner Brown. She graduated from Marion High School in 1955. Phyllis married Dale Baker on September 17, 1955, in Marion, Illinois. Phyllis supported her husband throughout his career in the Army while raising four children. After coming back stateside, she worked as a legal secretary in Junction City, Kansas. Phyllis was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Junction City, Kansas, where she taught Sunday School and played the piano. Phyllis, alongside her husband, started a chapter of Youth for Christ and successfully led many young adults to the Lord. She also helped with Dale’s BBQ business and made sure not to miss any of her family sporting events.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Dale Baker; brothers, Fred Brown and Raymond Brown; and sister, Helen Valenzuela.
Phyllis is survived her children, Charles Dale Baker, Jr., and wife, Betsy, Bruce Allen Baker, Sheila Kay Baker-Daymude-Rowland and husband, Ted Rowland, Anthony Lee Baker and wife, Stephanie; sister, Kay Hodson; brother, Bobby Brown; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews to include Russell Wayne Brown.
Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
The family of Phyllis Baker wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her granddaughter, Alicia Daymude, for her passion and commitment to her grandmother’s care. Also, to her doctors Dr. John Myers and Dr. Ashwini Bhat at Baylor Scott and White.
