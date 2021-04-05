Rhonda Regina Crawford, 59, Junction City, KS passed March 30, 2021. Johnson Funeral Home is assisting with cremation arrangements.
Homegoing Celebration is Saturday, April 10, 2021, 11:00 am, Pentecostal Church of Junction City, 239 W. 5th St., Pastor William Ocean officiating.
For condolences, visit www.JohnsonJC.com.
