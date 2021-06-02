Rick Allen Maxon, age 52, from Victorville, CA passed away May 6, 2021 after a long illness. Rick was born to Kenneth(Keno) and Carol Maxon on July 9, 1968 in Junction City, KS. Rick had a passion for anything computer. He was a member of Abilene Bible Baptist Church in Abilene, KS for many years. Rick graduated from Chapman High School in 1986 where he had many friends and maintained those friendships throughout his life. He attended one semester at Bob Jones University in Greeneville, SC. He also earned a Bachelor Degree in Computer Science from California State University-San Bernardino, CA. Rick worked as an IT technician at Best Accounting, Bookkeeping and Tax Service. He loved to play strategic games, especially Chess. He is preceded in death by his Father, Kenneth Maxon and Mother, Carol Bruce. He is survived by his wife Myriam Maxon from Victorville, CA. Sister, Rhonda Maxon of Adel, Iowa. Rick is being cremated. No service is planned at this time. To remember Rick, the family has established a memorial fund for Abilene Bible Baptist Church. Please send cards and donations to Rhonda Maxon, 504 Van Fossen Ln Apt. 19-Adel, Iowa 50003. If you wish to send a card to Myriam, please send to Jurupa Hills Post Acute Center-6401 33rd St. #208b-Riverside, CA 92509.

