Rick Allen Maxon, age 52, from Victorville, CA passed away May 6, 2021 after a long illness. Rick was born to Kenneth(Keno) and Carol Maxon on July 9, 1968 in Junction City, KS. Rick had a passion for anything computer. He was a member of Abilene Bible Baptist Church in Abilene, KS for many years. Rick graduated from Chapman High School in 1986 where he had many friends and maintained those friendships throughout his life. He attended one semester at Bob Jones University in Greeneville, SC. He also earned a Bachelor Degree in Computer Science from California State University-San Bernardino, CA. Rick worked as an IT technician at Best Accounting, Bookkeeping and Tax Service. He loved to play strategic games, especially Chess. He is preceded in death by his Father, Kenneth Maxon and Mother, Carol Bruce. He is survived by his wife Myriam Maxon from Victorville, CA. Sister, Rhonda Maxon of Adel, Iowa. Rick is being cremated. No service is planned at this time. To remember Rick, the family has established a memorial fund for Abilene Bible Baptist Church. Please send cards and donations to Rhonda Maxon, 504 Van Fossen Ln Apt. 19-Adel, Iowa 50003. If you wish to send a card to Myriam, please send to Jurupa Hills Post Acute Center-6401 33rd St. #208b-Riverside, CA 92509.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Why is the Geary County School District paying $84,000 to a woman who they ran off as principal?
- Principal issue brings up matter of why JCHS Principal was suspended to begin with
- Taxpayers in Junction City are paying two people to be the principal at the public high school. They need an explanation.
- Police Log 06-01-21
- O’Connor departs from Fort Riley in Victory with Honors ceremony
- Big Red One honors Vietnam veteran and winner of Medal of Honor
- Local designer featured during international fashion event
- A few suspensions of statutory time requirements in Administrative Order 2021-PR-020 still in effect
- Fort Riley holds annual Memorial Day observance
- USD 475 declines to comment on principal situation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.