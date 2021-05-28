Robert "Bob" L. "Turtle" McCaleb, 89, of Junction City, passed away on May 24, 2021 at Geary Community Hospital, Junction City, KS. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2pm at the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Tim Maguffee and Pastor SueAnn Seel officiating.
Robert was born on February 3, 1932, Dwight, KS to Ernest T. and Martha (Johnson) McCaleb.
He was a semi-truck driver for 8 years, co-owned and managed the Mobil Station in Dwight, KS for 6 years and he worked in the moving business for 30 years, working for Bailey's and Academy Movers throughout those years and He was a huge KU and St. Louis Cardinals fan and he loved turtles and was given the nick name "Turtle" in High School. He loved to go to the family cabin at Council Grove Lake and fish with his family. He enjoyed his hobby of building furniture and refinishing. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and he served as an Elder and he was a 60 year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #830 and served as President twice.
On March 19, 1950 in Manhattan, KS he married Glenna (Glessner). Robert and Glenna were married for 71 years she survives of the home.
Robert is also survived by his sons, Dayle (Julie) McCaleb of Salina, KS, Darrel (Kaye) McCaleb of Junction City, KS, daughters, Beverly (Rick) Maley of Aurora, CO and Kimberly K. (Darren) Loader of Clay Center, KS; eighteen grandchildren and twenty one great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Gary McCaleb, three brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church,113 W. 5th Street, Junction City, KS 66441 and Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 580, Junction City, KS 66441.
