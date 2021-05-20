Robin Smith, 46, Ogden, KS, passed May 14, 2021.
Visitation was Friday, May 21, 2021, 6:00 to 8:00 pm., Johnson Funeral Home, 203 N. Washington St., Junction City, KS.
Celebration of life was Saturday, May 22, 2021, 1:00 pm, University Christian Church, 2800 Claflin Rd., Manhattan, KS.
