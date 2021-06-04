Rodger Wayne Brewer, age 54, from Junction City, KS passed away on May 29, 2021. Rodger was born on December 29, 1966 to SFC Danny W. Brewer (retired) and Ursula I. Brewer in Fort Huachuca, AZ. Rodger was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and loved the outdoors. Rodger is survived by his father, Danny, his brother Mike (Jerri), and brother Todd (Sangeeta). Until we see each other again Rodger…you will remain in our hearts. May you rest in peace.
