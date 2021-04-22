Ruth Anne "Annie" Asbury, 92, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her home in Junction City. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery with Fr. Frank Coady officiating.
Ruth was born December 30, 1928, at Fort Riley, KS the daughter of Benjamin and Isabel (Rojas) Carroll. She was raised in Kansas. While in Junction City she met Loring E. Asbury. They were married April 17, 1948. He passed away August 18, 2005.
Ruth worked as Civil Servant in the Finance Department at Ft. Riley. She retired May of 1985. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post #8773. She was president of the Ladies Auxiliary and Cooties. She traveled all over the country to Ladies Auxiliary Conventions. She helped organize volunteers to build the new VFW building. She worked in the VFW kitchen and worked on a fund raiser to help veterans. You could always depend on Ruth to get things done when it came to veterans and their families. she was loved by everyone.
Ruth is survived by her loving family: her three sons, Michael L. Asbury of Knoxville, TN, Galen R. Asbury (wife Pamela) of Junction City, KS and Anthony B. Asbury (wife Cheryl) of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her siblings: Marjorie Washington of Junction City, KS, Mary Bell of Minneapolis, MN, James Carroll of Tampa, FL: seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five siblings, Eva Stewart, Benjamin Carroll, Jr., Susie King, Sally Dedmon and Frances Barnes and one granddaughter, Talia Rae Asbury.
