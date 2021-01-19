SFC (RET) Calvin T. Bernard, 91, of Junction City, KS, passed away on January 14, 2021.
He will lie in state Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Johnson Funeral Home, 203 N. Washington St. Junction City, KS.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, 11:00 am, at the Faith Tabernacle Apostolic Church, 1010 Burke Dr., Junction City, KS, Reverend Nathan Dudley officiating.
A committal is to follow at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan, KS.
Memorials are suggested to the Apostolic Academy School, 2512 W. Rucker Rd., Junction City, KS, 66441.
Calvin was born on February 13, 1929, in Suffolk, Virginia to William H. and Viola (Newby) Bernard. At the age of 22, he joined the United States Army and served honorably for over 25 years and retired on October 31, 1976. During his time in service he was at many duty stations both domestic and abroad. He also earned many awards and decorations that include but are not limited to: the Good Conduct Medal (7th Award), National Defense Service Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Vietnam Service Medal w/ Four Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert (M-16 Rifle), Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/ Palm.
On May 21, 1977, Calvin married Tae Lee at Fort Riley, Kansas. Together, they made Junction City their home.
Calvin was a man that had a strong faith in God. He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Apostolic Church since 1983. He was a very talented and gifted person and taught the love of God to others through his actions as a member of the bus ministry and other outreach teams. He knew how to play the piano, the guitar, and was also a wonderful singer. Brother Bernard taught piano at Apostolic Academy and led a singing group called “By Faith Singers”. He sang specials in Youth Service and had a very distinct style. His favorite song was “Walking By Faith”. He also sang with the Gardner group. Brother Bernard was also a member of the Board of Trustees with the church. He was also loving husband, caring father, and adoring grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, and dear friend.
Calvin is survived by: his nine children Calvin (Jackie) Bernard Jr. of Brookhaven, PA, Lawrence (Joyce) Bernard of Philadelphia, PA, Carey (Janice) Bernard of Indianapolis, IN, Adrienne (Willie) Presley of Kansas City, MO, Cynthia Weaver of Atlanta, GA, Richard Bernard of Chester, PA, Patricia Egans of Kansas City, KS, Phillipe Greene of Columbus, OH, and Curlena T. Johnson of Columbia, SC; 19 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; Fur Baby China; and a host of loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, his wife, Tae Bernard, 2 brothers George Bernard and Richard Bernard, and 2 sisters Emma Mason and Rosa Bernard.
