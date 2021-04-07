Stanley Ray Gauntt, 71, of Junction City passed from this life on April 2, 2021 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka, KS.
Stan was born on September 16, 1949 in Manhattan, KS to Herb and Esther (Lynn) Gauntt. Stan was their firstborn named after famed St. Louis Cardinal Stan Musial. He graduated high school at Junction City High School in 1967 and then attended Sterling College where he obtained a teaching degree. In 1973 he taught 5th and 6th grade science at Lincoln School in Junction City. Afterwards Stan ventured to southern California and spent the majority of his adult life there as an interior designer along with the occasional teaching assignment at UCLA and USC.
Stan returned to Junction City in 2009 and lived there until his passing. Stan worked at Home Lumber & Decor until 2018 and since worked delivering meals for the Geary County Senior Center.
Stan also served as a volunteer in many areas during his time in Junction City. Those include serving as treasurer for the Junction City Arts Council, serving on the board for the Junction City Opera House, and on the elder board at First Presbyterian Church in Junction City.
Stan was known by many for his pleasant disposition, his fondness for all types of fancy cars, his family, and most notably his black labrador Riley. He loved giving gifts, especially those of the white elephant variety. He often took great pleasure in dressing up in unique ways for various holidays. He was very sensitive to anyone that may feel uncomfortable and went out of his way to make them feel at ease.
Stan was preceded in death by both of his parents Herb in 2003 and his mother Esther in 2017. He is survived by his 3 brothers - John Gauntt of Topeka, Jeff Gauntt of Gardner, and Bryan Gauntt of Topeka along with his aunt Diana Gauntt of Atchison, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service honoring Stan's life is scheduled for 11:00 AM Monday, April 12 at First Presbyterian Church in Junction City with visitation of family one hour prior at 10:00 AM. Masks are required inside the building. There will not be a graveside service.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church and delivered there either in person or by mail.
