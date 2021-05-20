Wanda Bea McRae age 85 of Junction City, KS was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by Jesus on May 19, 2021 after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Junction City Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Mark Hatcher officiating. A private family burial will take place at Highland Cemetery.
Wanda was born to James and Vena Devin on Feb. 14, 1936 in Locust Grove, OK. The family moved to Junction City when Wanda was 4 in search of a better life due to the Great Depression. It was there that the Devin house was buzzing with activity as Wanda and her siblings used their imaginations playing many creative games. Wanda’s first job was with her best friend Earlene Edney Gfeller where they manned the switchboard at Fort Riley. In her teenage years the Devin clan hosted many friends for music and fun. One of those friends, Dick McRae, turned out to be the love of her life who she married on June 4, 1954. They journeyed together for 54 years making precious memories and two cherished daughters Linda and Kim.
One of Wanda’s proudest achievements was earning her degree while being a stay-at-home mom which led to a 26-year teaching career with Geary County Schools. Most of her students would count Mrs. McRae as one of their favorite teachers as she used her creativity and wit to inspire them to succeed in the classroom and life.
Wanda’s teaching did not cease with retirement as she dispensed her wisdom on her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Being well versed in the Bible Wanda showed her faith by living the words that she read. She reveled in having play dates with the kids and hosting Sunday family dinners. Wanda also kept up with her many friends by scrap booking, writing family history, playing cards and having lunch dates.
Wanda was preceded in Glory by her husband Richard, parents James and Vena Devin, brothers Jimmy Ray and Gary Devin, sister Sue Travis and In-Laws John and Lola McRae.
Wanda will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Linda (Bill) Holzer and Kim McRae, grandchildren Rhyan (Crystal) Holzer, Adam (Gina) Holzer, Nicole (Shane) Fairchild, great grandchildren Shelby, Alysha, Morgan, Luke, Liam, Vena, Henry and Evelyn, brother Dr. Paul Devin, sister-in-law Dr. Mary Devin, sister-in-law Joanne Devin, Goddaughter Lori Gfeller Glasgow, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. The family would like to thank Wanda’s nephew and niece Larry and Nancy Travis for their love and constant support during this difficult time.
To honor Wanda memorial contributions can be made to the Devin Family Scholarship fund in c/o Geary Community Schools Foundations, 900 N. Eisenhower Dr., Junction City, KS 66441
To leave a special online message for the family, visit www.johnsonjc.com
