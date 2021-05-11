William Casper Engstrom

William was born in Concordia, Kansas and moved to Texas as a teenager with his mother after his father passed away. He attended Austin High School and it was there he met his soon to be bride, Debbie Engstrom William and Debbie married in May, 1972, and this month they would have been married 49 years. They had 3 beautiful girls, Kimberly Nicole (who goes by Nicki, after his father Nick), Amy Jo Ann, and Amber Marie. He is preceded in death by his daughter Amy Jo Ann, his sister Sandy, and his parents Nellie and August (Nick) Engstrom. He is survived by his wife Debbie, his daughter Nicki and husband Ronnie and grandson Matthew, his daughter Amber and husband Scott and his 2 granddaughters Kenzie and Kaia, his brother Cliff and wife Pam, his sister Judy and husband Terry, his sister Shelia and husband Randy, his brother-in-law Steve, and many nieces and nephews.
He loved hunting and fishing and his favorite time of the year was Football season. Any one that knew him knew the Pittsburg Steelers was HIS team and he loved everything Pittsburg.
He worked at Southern Union Gas Company for many years and then as a field engineer the rest of his career until his accident in May of 2006 where his life was changed forever and he was tragically injured on the job. The doctors said he was a walking miracle and could not believe he recovered as well as he did at age 50. The recovery was hard but he did a lot of rehab and was able to gain back all of his daily living activities but was unable to return to work due to his injuries and we all knew he was in constant pain.
He was a very honest man and one of the strongest men you would ever meet and no one deserved to be in as much pain as he endured in his lifetime.
We are at peace knowing he is no longer in pain and resting peacefully.
He was loved by all of his family and will be missed every day
Celebration of Life;
1:00 pm- 2:00 pm, May 15
COOK-WALDEN/FOREST OAKS FUNERAL HOME AND MEMORIAL PARK
Reception;
2:00 pm, May 15
COOK-WALDEN FOREST OAKS FUNERAL HOME
