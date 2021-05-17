Funeral services for William H. Scott, JR, age 88, of Junction City, will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Good Hope Cemetery near Chapman. Scotty passed away Friday, May 14, at his home in Junction City.
Scotty was born September 28, 1932 in Columbus, Kansas, the son of William Howard and Laura E. (Mitchell) Scott, SR. He was the manager for Safeway in Junction City for many years before retiring. He then worked for the Santa Fe Pawn & Gun.
Survived by his wife Kathleen of the home, daughters Karen Hay of Topeka, Susan Armstrong of Neosha, Missouri. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Lisa Reeves, a son Mark Scott, and a sister Betty Moir.
The family has selected cremation. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Ducks Unlimited and may be sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel P.O. Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
