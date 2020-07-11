1st Sgt. (Retired) Richard S. Strait, 79, of Junction City, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home. Richard was born Feb. 9, 1941 in Pulteney, New York, the son of Stanley and Frances (Youngs) Strait.
Richard was raised in New York and attended school there. Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army on Feb. 12, 1958 and spent over a 20 year career serving his country. Richard served in the Vietnam War and was twice wounded in battle, for which he received the Purple Heart, Silver Star, and Bronze Star. Richard was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army in 1978 as a 1st Sgt.
After his discharge, Richard worked at Ft. Riley as Civil Service as a Building Inspector.
Richard was a member of the Junction City Church of the Nazarene; the Geary County Sheriff’s Posse; and the Earl Gormley, Post #45 of the American Legion, all of Junction City.
Richard married Joyce M. Slater on April 25, 1959 in Hammondsport, New York. Joyce passed away Nov. 20, 2019.
Survivors include: a son, David Strait and his wife Nancy, Bath, New York; a daughter, Deborah Strait, Rockford, Illinois; a brother, Larry Strait, Warrensburg, Missouri; a sister, Bonnie Mori, Woodbridge, Virginia; and 2 grandchildren, Joshua Strait and Courtney Strait. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gary Strait.
It was Richard’s wish to be cremated.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date at the Junction City Church of the Nazarene. Inurnment of the urn will occur later this summer in New York.
Memorial contributions may be given, in Richard’s name, to the Junction City Church of the Nazarene, or to the Disabled American Veterans.
The Strait Family gives a special thanks for care given by Accord Hospice and the St. Luke’s Renal Transplant Team.
Johnson Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.
