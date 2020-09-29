Cecil Lee (Cooper) Dowden, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at home on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 38. He was born on October 25, 1981, in Hammond, Louisiana.
Cecil is survived by his children who he loved more than anything, Justin, Aiden, Cole, Brandon and Delaney; mother, Cynthia B. Higgins; father, Carlos W. Cooper; adopted father, Carl Dowden; grandmothers, Eve Doherty and Vickie Brown; siblings, Shelly L. Mosley (J.J. Mott), Terrie Cook Gatlin (Joey), Carlos Cooper (Peyton), and Terry Mosley; uncles, Ricky J. Brown (Cindy) and Duward “Peanut” Brown (Jodee) and their families; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Sherry D. Cooper and Holly N. Smith; grandfathers, Duward C. Brown and Mervin Doherty; bonus dad, John P. Higgins; and Cecil is also reunited with not only his uncle but his best friend, Ronnie “Hog” Brown.
Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 W. Magnolia St., Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454 on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am.
A Funeral Service will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Ponchatoula on Thursday at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow at Ponchatoula Cemetery in Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation.
An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
