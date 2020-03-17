Maxine Margaret Horner Marston, age 86 years of Junction City, passed away March 12, 2020 at Salina Regional Health Center.
She was born in Buckeye Township, Dickinson County, Kansas on June 4, 1933 to Leonard Henry Horner and Margaret C. Erickson. She grew up in Dickinson and Geary counties and attended country schools, graduating from Junction City High School in 1951. Maxine married Milo Marston, Jr. on July 1, 1952 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. They made their home in Junction City after Milo’s return from the Navy and raised their two children, Doris and Wayne. Maxine worked as a secretary for USD 475 until her retirement.
She is survived by her children, Doris (Larry) Moreland and Wayne (Iris) Marston; four grandchildren, Todd (Kate) and Kyle (Sarah) Moreland, Gloria Marston and Sharita Smith; great grandchildren Emaline, Amelie, and Samuel Moreland, David, Jeremiah, Elijah, and Serenity Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milo, Jr.; her parents; sisters: Grace Meyer, Fern Flynn; brothers Joe Horner and Lewis Horner.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Londeen Funeral Home, 206 W. 5th, Chapman. Funeral service will be Monday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapman United Methodist Church, 426 Sheeran, Chapman, Pastor Connie Wooldridge, officiating. Burial will be at Good Hope Cemetery, Chapman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made to Alzheimer’s Association in care of Londeen Funeral Home, PO Box 429, Chapman, KS, 67431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.