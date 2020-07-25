Robert M. Breneman, 62, passed away July 20, 2020 in his home in Milford, Kansas. Robert was born December 6, 1957 in Kansas City, MO, the youngest son of Joseph A. and Mary Lou Breneman. Robert served as Captain in the Army 1st Infantry Division. He was a faithful caregiver to his mother.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Crooks, of Manhattan.
Robert was preceded in death by his father Joseph and brothers Steven, Donald, and David.
He will be laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Manhattan on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. To leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com.
