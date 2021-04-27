Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.